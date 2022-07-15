HP Idea programme gives SA educators the confidence to innovate

For veteran teacher Deone Schoeman, learning does not end at the final ring of the bell.

In her Afrikaans first additional language and life-skills classrooms at the Rutanang Primary Enrichment Centre in the North West province, she places an emphasis on revision exercises to be done at home with help from parents. But completing the homework can be challenging – especially since the onset of Covid-19, which led to widespread disruptions to the academic programme.

“Learners did not submit their homework, and cooperation from parents with regards to the engagement with and completion of homework was a major challenge. We need parents to assist us with facilitating homework so that the classwork can improve,” Schoeman says.

Like many teachers around the world, Schoeman has had to find innovative new ways of providing value to her pupils both in and out of the classroom.

Along with five of her colleagues, she recently enrolled in HP’s Innovation and Digital Education Academy (HP Idea) programme, which, in collaboration with Intel, offers educators in Africa the opportunity to create digital capabilities based on educational frameworks from leading global universities.