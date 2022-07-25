WATCH | Robot breaks child's finger in chess match

The Washington Post reported that the child continued his participation in the event after his finger was placed in a cast. The robot was playing against three children at once, the Post reported.
Parents and participants at a Moscow chess tournament were left shocked when a robot grabbed a seven-year-old boy's hand and broke his finger.
Ticker News reports that the incident took place during a recent chess tournament when the child reached for one of the pieces before the robot's move was over.
The child was aided by some adults, who prised his finger from the machine.
