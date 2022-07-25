×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sci-Tech

WATCH | Robot breaks child's finger in chess match

Russian robot was playing against three children at the same time

25 July 2022 - 11:10 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Parents and participants at a Moscow chess tournament were left shocked when a robot grabbed a seven-year-old boy's hand and broke his finger.

Ticker News reports that the incident took place during a recent chess tournament when the child reached for one of the pieces before the robot's move was over. 

The child was aided by some adults, who prised his finger from the machine. 

The Washington Post reported that the child continued his participation in the event after his finger was placed in a cast. The robot was playing against three children at once, the Post reported. 

The paper also quoted Russian news outlet TASS, who interviewed Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation

“The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him,” Lazarev said. 

He added that the robot was rented for the tournament and did not belong to the federation. 

MORE:

Robot trucks on Texas Highways herald era of driverless big rigs

The startup founded by the former heads of Google’s Waymo and Tesla’s Autopilot is refining its driverless system ahead of a launch next year.
News
3 weeks ago

Uber launches robot food delivery in California

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was ...
Motoring
2 months ago

WATCH | Hyundai’s bizarre walking car in action

Multi-joint legs with wheels allow them to drive and walk where regular 4x4s fear to tread.
Motoring
2 months ago

WATCH | Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists in Japan

A child-like robot, named Pedia_Roid, has been designed to mimic the critical medical symptoms of children to help train dental workers in Japan.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Khayelitsha children call checkmate on boredom to stay in the game

A chess club in the area is keeping youngsters safe, while improving their focus and academic performance
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines