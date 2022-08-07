×

Sci-Tech

Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

07 August 2022 - 11:13 By Maria Ponnezhath
Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!,” Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Reuters

