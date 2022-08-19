From an Albert Einstein humanoid to medical service robots, China showcased its advanced robotic technology at the World Robot Conference.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Annual World Robot Conference kicks off in Beijing
From an Albert Einstein humanoid to medical service robots, China showcased its advanced robotic technology at the World Robot Conference.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos