The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week test flight around the Moon and back.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | NASA's Artemis lunar mission ready for launch
The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week test flight around the Moon and back.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos