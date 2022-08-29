×

Sci-Tech

WATCH LIVE | NASA's Artemis lunar mission ready for launch

29 August 2022 - 06:55 By Reuters

The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week test flight around the Moon and back.

