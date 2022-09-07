Six ways the 'best vlog phone' trumps the competition
The new HONOR 70 5G will exceed your expectations with industry-first innovations such as Solo Cut Vlog Mode, which allows you to create two videos with just one take
At first glance, it's clear the new HONOR 70 5G is no ordinary smartphone.
As light moves across its reflective back panel of its signature Crystal Silver finish, this high-end gadget dazzles like the diamond it was inspired by, creating a beautiful play of light and shadows. Also available with a chic matt Midnight Black finish, it's sleek design makes it compact enough to slip into pockets and small handbags — it's only 7.91mm thick and weighs a mere 178g.
However, it's not just smartphone aesthetics that the global tech leader has taken to a new level with the creation of this premium device. The HONOR 70 5G offers an array of features that trump many of those offered by its rivals.
Here's a closer look at some of these innovations:
1. Solo Cut Vlog Mode for an exceptional vlogging experience
To empower you to fulfil your creative vlogging ambitions, the HONOR 70 5G includes Solo Cut Vlog Mode, an industry-first feature that allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously by spotlighting a specific person in a group video.
Supported by intelligent Person Autofocus Tracking Technology, this pioneering feature means you'll be to create two awesome videos with just one take: a dedicated video of the person who you’ve decided to make the hero of your film, alongside the original video of everyone in the group.
Even if the star of your solo film temporarily steps out of the frame, Person Re-Identification Technology ensures they'll be put back in the spotlight as soon as they return. No wonder the brand has dubbed it “the best vlog phone”.
The HONOR 70 5G's Solo Cut Vlog Mode is a feature that you won't find in any other devise. Here's how it works
Simple Control is another great feature. It allows you to create impressive vlogs shot from both horizontal and vertical perspectives, and adjust the distances from wide 1x-2x zoom to suit your needs.
2. SONY IMX800 image sensor for ultra clear photos and videos
Boasting a best-in-class photography experience, the HONOR 70 5G comes with a 54MP SONY IMX800 Dual Main Camera featuring industry-leading computational photography, powered by artificial intelligence and the brand's proprietary imaging solution, HONOR Image Engine. As a result, it delivers stunning, high-definition images and footage in a unique and consistent style.
In another industry first, this main camera features a 1/1.49″ SONY IMX800 image sensor. The beauty of this extra large sensor is that it draws in more light, so you can snap clearer photos even in lowlight scenarios.
4. 50MP Ultra-wide and Macro Camera for fascinating landscapes and close-ups
Equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Wide and Macro camera with f/2.2 aperture — that's more megapixels than similar cameras in other devices in the same category — the HONOR 70 5G enables you to capture wider angles or close-ups with exceptional image quality.
On the front, the HONOR 70 5G has a 32MP Super Clear Selfie Camera which, as the name implies, lets you snap gorgeous selfies with super clear details.
5. 66W HONOR Wired Supercharge for blazing fast charging speeds
Thanks to 66W HONOR Wired Supercharge technology, you can rapidly charge the HONOR 70 5G from 3% to 60% in just 20 minutes using the included charger.
6. Stunning display for an immersive viewing experience
The HONOR 70 5G has a 6.67″ OLED 58° Curved Display that's 100% DCI-P3 and supports more than 1-billion colours and HDR 10+. All of this means it brings visuals to life in vivid colour with crisp details.
Plus with ultra-slim 1.51mm bezels framing both the left and right side of the display, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.27% — that's higher than any of the other popular smartphones on the market today.
Taken together, all of these features make the new HONOR 70 5G stand out in a sea of devices. In addition, it comes with Google Mobile Services, so you can download all the latest and most popular apps. This makes it a great choice not only for vloggers, but for anyone looking for a unique smartphone that'll exceed expectations.
Get the new HONOR 70 5G now
Now available for sale, this covetable smartphone is also available on contract:
For more information about the HONOR 70 5G, visit Hihonor.com/za
This article was paid for by HONOR.