Six ways the 'best vlog phone' trumps the competition

However, it's not just smartphone aesthetics that the global tech leader has taken to a new level with the creation of this premium device. The HONOR 70 5G offers an array of features that trump many of those offered by its rivals.

Here's a closer look at some of these innovations:

1. Solo Cut Vlog Mode for an exceptional vlogging experience

To empower you to fulfil your creative vlogging ambitions, the HONOR 70 5G includes Solo Cut Vlog Mode, an industry-first feature that allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously by spotlighting a specific person in a group video.

Supported by intelligent Person Autofocus Tracking Technology, this pioneering feature means you'll be to create two awesome videos with just one take: a dedicated video of the person who you’ve decided to make the hero of your film, alongside the original video of everyone in the group.

Even if the star of your solo film temporarily steps out of the frame, Person Re-Identification Technology ensures they'll be put back in the spotlight as soon as they return. No wonder the brand has dubbed it “the best vlog phone”.