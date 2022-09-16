Create two videos in just one take? No wonder this is ‘the best vlog phone’
Discover the story behind Solo Cut Vlog Mode, an industry-first feature of the new HONOR 70 5G smartphone that’s a game changer for content creators
Not only is the new HONOR 70 5G sleek, slim and oh-so-stylish, it’s been dubbed “the best vlog phone” courtesy of an industry-first innovation called Solo Cut Vlog Mode.
A game changer for content creators, Solo Cut Vlog Mode is a multi-video recording feature that allows you to simultaneously produce a group video as well as a portrait vlog that spotlights a specific person in that group. So, with just one take, you’ll get two awesome 1080P high-definition videos with a 30fps frame rate.
How is this possible? Thanks to Person Re-Identification Technology and Person Autofocus Tracking Technology, which give the HONOR 70 5G remarkable recognition capabilities.
Unlike facial recognition, Person Re-Identification Technology identifies and analyses over 10 features of a person, such as face, hair, clothes and posture. This ensures this groundbreaking device can accurately pinpoint the person being spotlighted in a group video.
Meanwhile, Person Autofocus Tracking Technology conducts a real-time comparison of human features and intelligently tracks and focuses on the spotlighted person as they move around.
Together, these pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) recognition and tracking technology mean that even if the star of your solo film temporarily steps out of the frame, they’ll be put back in the spotlight as soon as they return.
To develop them, over 280,000 pieces of labelled data were used in standard AI training. To match complex user scenarios, the image data covers different illuminance levels, distances and environmental conditions, and difficult samples are selected through active learning. Data expansion and enhancement for specific scenarios increases the detection and recognition capabilities of the HONOR 70 5g’s algorithms, resulting in a much higher training efficiency than the industry average.
With algorithms for human detection, tracking, recognition, autofocus cropping and Dual Beauty Effect, Solo Cut Vlog Mode can pose a huge challenge to the computing capabilities of the HONOR 70 5G. It requires around 1.5 times computing capabilities at peak when compared to regular 4K video recording, and about double computing capabilities at peak when compared to regular 1080p video recording.
To overcome this challenge, HONOR adopted various load balance solutions, resulting in higher performance per watt. While ensuring image quality, the HONOR 70 5G effectively controls the power consumption of video recording, delivering an exceptional shooting experience.
For more information about the HONOR 70 5G, visit Hihonor.com/za
This article was paid for by HONOR.