Create two videos in just one take? No wonder this is ‘the best vlog phone’

To develop them, over 280,000 pieces of labelled data were used in standard AI training. To match complex user scenarios, the image data covers different illuminance levels, distances and environmental conditions, and difficult samples are selected through active learning. Data expansion and enhancement for specific scenarios increases the detection and recognition capabilities of the HONOR 70 5g’s algorithms, resulting in a much higher training efficiency than the industry average.

With algorithms for human detection, tracking, recognition, autofocus cropping and Dual Beauty Effect, Solo Cut Vlog Mode can pose a huge challenge to the computing capabilities of the HONOR 70 5G. It requires around 1.5 times computing capabilities at peak when compared to regular 4K video recording, and about double computing capabilities at peak when compared to regular 1080p video recording.

To overcome this challenge, HONOR adopted various load balance solutions, resulting in higher performance per watt. While ensuring image quality, the HONOR 70 5G effectively controls the power consumption of video recording, delivering an exceptional shooting experience.

Get the new HONOR 70 5G now

Now available for sale, this covetable smartphone is also available on contract:

Vodacom: Pay R739 for 24 months, or R579 for 36 months, on a 1GB Red Core plan and you’ll get a R500 accessory voucher as a free gift. Available colours include Crystal Silver and Midnight Black.

MTN: Pay R799 for 24 months, or R549 for 36 months, on a Mega Talk XS or Mega Gigs XS plan and you’ll get a 20,000mAh power bank as a free gift. Available colours include Crystal Silver.

For more information about the HONOR 70 5G, visit Hihonor.com/za

This article was paid for by HONOR.