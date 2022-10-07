Sci-Tech

Google’s Pixel Watch faces hurdles as consumers cut back on luxury items, no iPhone support

07 October 2022 - 10:53 By Paresh Dave
New Google Pixel watches are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in Brooklyn, New York.
Image: ROSELLE CHEN/Reuters

Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale on October 13 for $350 (about R6,300), the Alphabet unit says, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.

At $100 (about R1,806) more than Apple's lowest-cost model and limited to people with Android phones, the Google Pixel Watch faces enormous obstacles to adoption, market analysts say. Even sales of the Apple Watch have slipped this year as consumers delay purchases or select cheaper rivals.

“The market is not as robust as it once was,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager at market intelligence firm IDC, adding that aggressive discounting will be crucial to Google.

Google apps already work with watches from companies including Apple, Samsung Electronics and Fitbit, which Google bought last year and whose devices are known for tracking personal health.

The new round-faced Pixel Watch, made from stainless steel and glass with dozens of wristband options, enables contactless payments, music control and turn-by-turn directions. A model with cellular connectivity costs $50 (about R903) more.

