Have you met your match? A forever love is waiting

01 November 2022 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied

A new dating app is now available that will have even those in committed relationships scrolling to find what they are missing in their lives — with permission from their partners.

You can do it while relaxing at home or waiting in the car when fetching the kids from school. It’s simple, easy and guarantees satisfaction.

The Pet Matchmaker App is looking to have South Africans scrolling and swiping all day long. Looking for a blonde, brunette or ginger is simple — they are all there on your screen, looking for their forever homes.

Anyone looking for a family pet, a companion or even a cheeky cat with a love for mischief now has access to shelters from across South Africa, enabling pet parents to search for their purr-fect pet.

Prospective pet parents can apply filters and customise their search when looking for their match — including size, disposition, activity level and suitability with other family members.

The shelter pets are profiled with their bio, photos and videos.

Prospective adoptive parents will need to pass a home check with the regular adoption requirements being met before they are able to take their pet home. This app makes the match, but just like a real date there needs to be a spark for it to work.

The Pet Matchmaker App is free to download on IOS and Android.

TimesLIVE

