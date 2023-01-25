Sci-Tech

Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world

25 January 2023 - 14:04 By Reuters
Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of incidents across continents. File photo.
Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of incidents across continents. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Microsoft on Wednesday was hit with a networking outage that took down its cloud platform Azure, along with services such as Teams and Outlook, potentially affecting millions of users globally.

Azure's status page showed services were impacted in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Only services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

An outage of Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure can impact a range of services and create a domino effect as almost all the world's largest companies use the platform.

“We've determined the network connectivity issue is occurring with devices across the Microsoft wide area network” Microsoft said.

This impacts connectivity between clients on the internet to Azure, as well as connectivity between services in datacentres, it said.

Microsoft said in a tweet it had rolled back a network change that it believed was causing the issue. “We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect,” it said.

Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft back Google in key Supreme Court case

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter and other tech firms came to Google’s defence in legal briefs filed on Thursday in a US Supreme Court case that ...
News
5 days ago

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of incidents distributed across continents.

The Downdetector site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Outages of big tech platforms are not uncommon as several companies ranging from Google to Meta have seen service disruptions. Azure, the second largest cloud services provider after Amazon, faced outages last year.

However, with increased dependence on online platforms due to more employees working from home in the past three years, any outage has a greater impact.

During the outage, users faced problems exchanging messages, joining calls or using any features in the Teams application. Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280-million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organise their workflow.

Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page.

READ MORE:

Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.
News
2 months ago

Apple says issues with iMessage, FaceTime resolved

Apple Inc said on Tuesday issues that had caused a brief outage in its iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime were resolved.
News
3 months ago

Twitter back up after global outage

Twitter said its service was back online following a major outage on Thursday that kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials