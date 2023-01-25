Satellite imagery showed that a massive iceberg has calved off the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The break-off is the second major calving from the ice shelf within the last two years.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | London-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
Satellite imagery showed that a massive iceberg has calved off the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The break-off is the second major calving from the ice shelf within the last two years.
READ MORE:
University of Pretoria scientist in fight to save Antarctic's Southern Ocean
Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg
WATCH | 1,270 square kilometre iceberg breaks off in Antarctica
An iceberg twice the size of New York City set to break away from Antarctica
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos