WATCH | London-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf

25 January 2023 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Satellite imagery showed that a massive iceberg has calved off the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The break-off is the second major calving from the ice shelf within the last two years.

