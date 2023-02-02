Agulhas National Park to be expanded with inclusion of wetland donated to WWF

On World Wetlands Day on Thursday, the South African National Parks (SANParks) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa celebrated the incorporation of a significant wetland into the Agulhas National Park.
Through a generous donation, WWF said it took ownership of the Vissersdrift property for incorporation into the Agulhas National Park last year.
This move has secured 90% of the Soetendalsvlei wetland and added a further 2,345ha to the park, about 200km from Cape Town.
The park will now assume a visible presence on the ground and begin planning and implementing veld and wetland rehabilitation. SANParks will also plan towards improving area integrity, look at fences, access control and other uses of the land.
However, the main focus will be restoration of the natural habitat.
The vlei gets its name from the Zoetendaal, a Dutch ship wrecked off the nearby coast in 1673 on route from present-day Jakarta.
Those survivors who were able to make it to shore, walked inland and found freshwater to keep them alive at the vlei. They were so thankful that they named it after their ship.
WWF said Soetendalsvlei, Africa’s southernmost freshwater lake, played a critical role in recharging groundwater and supplying freshwater for local agriculture.
By turning this area over to conservation and reducing alien plant infestation and other pressures, the hope was that Soetendalsvlei’s ecological functions would be safeguarded into the future — in line with this year’s World Wetland Day theme of restoration.
Dr Luthando Dziba, SANParks managing executive for conservation services, said a benefit of this acquisition was that it also protected inland salt pans, many of which were under threat in the Western Cape from urban development, mining and agriculture.
Dziba said this acquisition also protected rare veld types such as the critically endangered central rûens shale renosterveld, vulnerable Agulhas sand fynbos and limestone fynbos.
Agulhas National Park to be expanded with inclusion of wetland donated to WWF
Image: Jean Tresfon
South of Vissersdrift lies the Denhami property that was recently acquired by the National Parks Trust and is to be included in the park.
Though it does not have wetlands on it, it is the link between the Sandberg Mountain and the Soetendalsvlei, supporting the ecological functionality of the vlei system.
Dr Morné du Plessis, CEO of WWF South Africa, said the acquisition of this critically important wetland area for incorporation into Africa’s southernmost national park was a milestone.
“We are proud to have been able to facilitate the expansion of the Agulhas National Park with a wetland that plays such a significant role in a functioning ecosystem.
“We are immensely grateful both to our generous donors and SANParks for their efforts in securing this wetland for future generations,” Du Plessis said.
World Wetlands Day is an international day that raises awareness about the significance of wetlands for water security and biodiversity.
TimesLIVE
