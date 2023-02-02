Sci-Tech

Tinder owner swipes left on 8% of its staff

The layoffs come as other tech firms from Microsoft to Amazon shed tens of thousands of jobs to brace for a possible recession.

02 February 2023 - 07:58 By Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan
Tinder said the job cuts were mainly in areas such as recruiting. File picture
Tinder said the job cuts were mainly in areas such as recruiting. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Illustration/File Photo

Match Group on Wednesday joined a growing list of US companies that are cutting jobs to rein in costs after it announced plans to lay off about 8% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, as spending on its dating apps slows.

The company gave a lacklustre quarterly revenue forecast a day earlier that it blamed on a tough economy, a strong dollar and “significant” poor product execution at Tinder. Product delays have also hit its Hinge app at a time when competition is rising from rival Bumble.

The job cuts were mainly in areas such as recruiting, the company said in an email. The cuts have already taken place in the US and are being implemented in other countries.

Match incurred about $3m (R51m) in severance and similar costs during the fourth quarter and said it was expecting additional costs of about $6m (R102m) in 2023. It said the moves would help improve margins in the second half of the year.

Shares of Texas-based Match were down 7.7%.

The layoffs come as other tech firms from Microsoft to Amazon shed tens of thousands of jobs to brace for a possible recession.

“In addition to the cuts, we expect Match to place greater emphasis on marketing its Tinder and Hinge brands, core areas of growth for 2023,” CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said.

Match, which has primarily relied on word-of-mouth advertising, said Tinder will be launching its first global marketing campaign in the current quarter to improve brand perception.

It forecast first-quarter revenue between $790m and $800m , lower than analysts' estimates of $817.3m, according to Refinitiv data. The company also reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ford to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe, with focus on Germany, union says

Ford plans to cut about 3,200 jobs across Europe, after workforce reductions in the US as the carmaker slashes costs in a shift toward electric ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

Google parent Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday, as the technology sector reels from ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Microsoft, Amazon set to cut 28,000 jobs as Twitter plans further layoffs

Microsoft and Amazon, two of the world’s biggest companies, began cutting a total of 28,000 jobs on Wednesday in a post-pandemic reckoning that has ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School South Africa
  5. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!