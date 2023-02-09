Alphabet's YouTube said on Wednesday its home page was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.
The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage.
“The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs”, YouTube said.
Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the US alone by 7.20pm ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Meta's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the US, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.
Reuters
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube hit by technical glitches
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
