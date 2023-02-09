Sci-Tech

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube hit by technical glitches

09 February 2023 - 08:06 By Akanksha Khushi
Big social media firms were hit by glitches on Wednesday.
Big social media firms were hit by glitches on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Alphabet's YouTube said on Wednesday its home page was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage.

“The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs”, YouTube said.

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the US alone by 7.20pm ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the US, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tinder owner swipes left on 8% of its staff

Tinder owner on Wednesday joined a growing list of US companies that are cutting jobs to rein in costs after it announced plans to lay off about 8% ...
News
1 week ago

Burning trees in the Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas

Scientists have found that the Earth’s largest rainforest and its so-called third pole are connected by atmospheric currents that carry heat and rain ...
News
1 week ago

Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world

Microsoft on Wednesday was hit with a networking outage that took down its cloud platform Azure, along with services such as Teams and Outlook, ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  3. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

The tragic case of Ntokozo Xaba who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, ...
Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station