This sleek smartphone's battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge

Just how good is it? Thanks to HONOR Smart Power Saving Technology, which optimises power consumption, the HONOR X7a's 6,000mAh battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge.

On a full charge, the HONOR X7a supports up to 22 hours of online video playback, 42 hours of audio calls, 12 hours of game playing, 29 hours of listening to music or 20 hours of watching on short video apps.

Needless to say, this makes it a reliable companion for those who are constantly on the go and don't always have a charger at hand.

Speaking of charging, the HONOR X7a incorporates the brand's 22.5W SuperCharge capability, which allows it to be powered up in a flash. After plugging it in for a mere 30 minutes, the battery will have enough juice for you to enjoy more than 10 hours of music streaming.

Beyond its brilliant battery life, here are some other reasons you should be excited to get your hands on the new HONOR X7a: