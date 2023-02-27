This sleek smartphone's battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge
The affordable HONOR X7a will soon be launched in SA. Here are some of the impressive features you can expect from it when it lands
It's official: HONOR has confirmed that the HONOR X7a will soon be landing in SA.
As to be expected from the global tech brand, this new gadget will offer good looks and great features at an affordable price tag. But perhaps one of its most exciting features is its extraordinary battery life.
Just how good is it? Thanks to HONOR Smart Power Saving Technology, which optimises power consumption, the HONOR X7a's 6,000mAh battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge.
On a full charge, the HONOR X7a supports up to 22 hours of online video playback, 42 hours of audio calls, 12 hours of game playing, 29 hours of listening to music or 20 hours of watching on short video apps.
Needless to say, this makes it a reliable companion for those who are constantly on the go and don't always have a charger at hand.
Speaking of charging, the HONOR X7a incorporates the brand's 22.5W SuperCharge capability, which allows it to be powered up in a flash. After plugging it in for a mere 30 minutes, the battery will have enough juice for you to enjoy more than 10 hours of music streaming.
Beyond its brilliant battery life, here are some other reasons you should be excited to get your hands on the new HONOR X7a:
- It has an impressive 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera system comprising a 50MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, allowing you to capture those memorable life moments in vivid detail, all day and all night long.
- Its large 128GB storage drive can hold more than 28,000 pictures, 11,000 songs or 450 HD videos; it also has a microSD card slot allowing you to expand its storage capabilities by up to 1TB.
- Featuring a 6.74″ HONOR FullView Display with a 90.07% screen-to-body ratio, it delivers an immersive viewing experience, no matter whether you're working, streaming or gaming. Supporting HD resolution and 16.7-million colours, it displays visuals with stunning clarity and vibrancy, perfect for viewing photos, videos and movies.
- The HONOR X7a's display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, so you can enjoy extended periods of screen time without stressing about straining your eyes. There are also additional display personalisation options — Eye Comfort Mode, eBook Mode and Dark Mode — to further help reduce eye fatigue.