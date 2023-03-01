The future of tech is female: apply for ALX's software engineering cohort

Are you ready to claim your place at the helm of the global technology revolution? And join a sisterhood of African women who'll help to transform the tech status quo across the continent? Now's your chance to apply for an all-female software engineering cohort spearheaded by ALX, a premier technology training provider that's part of African Leadership International (ALI).

In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, ALX is offering fully sponsored placements at no cost to thousands of young women in SA who meet the eligibility requirements for this world-class programme.

Up to 50 000 women across Africa will be at the helm of the global technology revolution and help transform the tech status quo on the continent.

Starting on March 27, this 12-month virtual programme will provide a collaborative learning environment for growth; it will equip aspiring software engineers with the employable skills needed to kick-start a high-growth career in an in-demand industry.

A first for ALX, the creation of this cohort forms part of its “WomXn and Tech” initiative and was inspired by the UN International Women's Day theme of “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, SA ranks 18th out of 156 countries when it comes to the gender gap. At face value, this might seem positive, but the reality is that the country features poorly (69th) when it comes to educational attainment and economic participation and opportunity (92nd). Less than 13% of girls attain STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) skills compared with more than 27% of boys.

For software engineers, this means that there is a significant gender divide that must be addressed. With 50% of technology users being women, it's essential they become more involved in the engineering process. After all, without being able to tap into the talents of all South Africans, the industry's potential for innovation is seriously hampered.