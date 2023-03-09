Thousands of users have reported glitches with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, including problems posting updates to long load times, according to Downdetector.
The website tracker said it’s received more than 40,000 reports covering various issues as of late Wednesday evening. The hashtag #instagramdown was trending globally as users from around the world flooded their feeds with complaints.
Representatives for Meta didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment after normal business hours.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Instagram goes down for thousands of users around the world
Image: Bloomberg
Thousands of users have reported glitches with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, including problems posting updates to long load times, according to Downdetector.
The website tracker said it’s received more than 40,000 reports covering various issues as of late Wednesday evening. The hashtag #instagramdown was trending globally as users from around the world flooded their feeds with complaints.
Representatives for Meta didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment after normal business hours.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos