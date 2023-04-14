Sci-Tech

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

14 April 2023 - 10:00 By Reuters
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco district attorney, during a news conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Police announced an arrest in last week’s San Francisco slaying of Bob Lee, chief product officer of crypto startup MobileCoin Inc., and the alleged killer is a fellow technology entrepreneur who knew Lee.
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco district attorney, during a news conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Police announced an arrest in last week’s San Francisco slaying of Bob Lee, chief product officer of crypto startup MobileCoin Inc., and the alleged killer is a fellow technology entrepreneur who knew Lee.
Image: Loren Elliott/Bloomberg

San Francisco police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with last week's fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to local media reports,

Nima Momeni, who was taken into custody during a search in nearby Emeryville, is suspected of stabbing Lee, 43, multiple times with a knife recovered near the scene, independent news site Mission Local reported, citing police sources.

A 38-year-old man by the same name was booked into the county jail after 9am local time on Thursday on suspicion of murder, records show. Neither a court date nor an attorney for Momeni is listed.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Lee is believed to have known Momeni, who, according to a LinkedIn profile of someone with that name, is the owner of an Emeryville-based technology company. The two men reportedly were driving in downtown San Francisco in Momeni's car when an alleged confrontation led to Lee's April 4 stabbing.

Momeni owns a technology company called Expand IT, according to Mission Local. Momeni has owned the firm since 2010, according to the LinkedIn profile. Attempts to reach a representative of Expand IT were not immediately successful.

Block-owned Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application, which the company touts as an alternative to traditional banking services.

Lee was the chief product officer for cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where he was also previously an early stage investor and adviser, the company said on Twitter.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Dramatic bodycam footage of Louisville bank shooting released

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday released bodycam video showing the desperate rush by a rookie policeman and his training officer to bring ...
News
2 days ago

Mother of Louisville shooter frantically called 911 to warn of his plans

The mother of the 25-year-old bank employee who killed five people and wounded nine others in a shooting rampage at his Kentucky workplace on Monday ...
News
1 day ago

Six men gunned down in Cape Town home

Cape Town detectives are searching for clues after six men aged between 20 and 50 were gunned down in a house on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach