Sci-Tech

Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetisation push

14 April 2023 - 09:30 By Yuvraj Malik
Google rejected Musk's claim in an email to Reuters and said it had lowered the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% in 2022.
Google rejected Musk's claim in an email to Reuters and said it had lowered the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% in 2022.
Image: Cienpies Design/123rf.com

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

Users offering the subscription, a feature they can access through the “Monetisation” tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy. Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.

“That's 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators' work and maximise earnings.

Google rejected Musk's claim in an email to Reuters and said it had lowered the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% in 2022.

Musk has been bringing in changes to boost revenue at Twitter after the social media platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run-up to his on-again-off-again acquisition that closed in October.

Since taking over, Musk has swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue tick as a paid service and shrunk the employee base by about 80%.

The social media firm was now “roughly breaking even”, Musk said in a Twitter Spaces interview on Wednesday.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has cut about 80% of staff

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even" as most of its advertisers have returned and its ...
News
2 days ago

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

The Dutch parliament building was evacuated for a short while on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert that turned out to be false.
News
21 hours ago

Helen Suzman foundation director taking precautions after social media threats

Think-tank's director is threatened on Twitter ahead of Tuesday's legal challenge involving the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach