Sci-Tech

Brazil court lifts Telegram suspension for not complying with order on neo-Nazi groups

'Not reasonable' to curb freedom of all using encrypted messaging app

30 April 2023 - 10:15 By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marcela Ayres
Telegram says its secret chats use end-to-end encryption not stored on its servers. Stock photo.
Telegram says its secret chats use end-to-end encryption not stored on its servers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/diy13

Brazil's second instance appeals court on Saturday lifted the suspension of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, imposed earlier this week for its noncompliance in sharing information about extremist and neo-Nazi groups using the platform.

Flávio Lucas, a judge from Brazil's Federal Regional Court of the Second Region, stated in his decision that a complete suspension of Telegram's service in the country “is not reasonable” due to its impact on the freedom of communication for thousands of people unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

However, the judge upheld the imposition of a daily fine of 1-million reais (R3.68m) on the company for failing to provide the requested data.

The federal police requested the suspension order after Telegram failed to comply with a previous court decision to hand over data about two neo-Nazi groups on the app accused of inciting violence in schools.

Telegram brands itself as a messaging app focused on speed and privacy and says its special secret chats use end-to-end encryption not stored on its servers.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping

Nineteen countries have expressed interest in joining the Brics group of nations as it prepares to hold its annual summit in South African later this ...
Business Times
12 hours ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Best of luck to you, Lula, but Da Silva lining is tarnished

The Brazilian president faces an uphill battle if he is to realise his lofty ambitions for his country and its allies
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital

Brazil's Supreme Court late on Sunday removed the governor of Brasilia from office for 90 days due to flaws in security in the capital, after ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. When to collect your Sassa grant in May South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  3. Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud' South Africa
  4. Grandmother and boyfriend charged with murders of two Soweto boys South Africa
  5. World's largest ro-ro vessel docks in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York