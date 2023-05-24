Yes, you can get a phone with a 200MP camera without breaking the bank

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

There's a good reason Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G “the photography king”: its rear triple camera system comprises a 200MP main camera coupled with 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Oh, and did we mention there's a 16MP front camera too?

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's camera set-up offers optical image stabilisation and a range of shooting modes, including a night mode, making it ideal for those who want to document life’s moments in vivid detail, shoot crisp photos and record TikTok videos like a pro.

Under the hood, power is provided by a MediaTek 1080 processor with 5G, 256GB of internal storage space and 8GB of RAM.

It features a large 5,000mAh battery which, depending on what the device is being used for, should last for two days before needing to be charged. And, when you do need to charge it, the battery takes a mere 20 minutes to go from empty to 100% full thanks to the 120W Hypercharge fast charger.

Best of all, it's reasonable priced at only R11,999*.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is available in a choice of Sky Blue and Midnight Black from Vodacom.