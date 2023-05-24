Yes, you can get a phone with a 200MP camera without breaking the bank
Dubbed the 'photography king' due to its stellar camera setup, the Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G from Xiaomi is now available in SA
Gone are the days when 200MP cameras could only be found on top-end smartphones with hefty price tags: introducing the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G from Xiaomi.
This innovative smartphone leads the line-up of competitively priced devices in Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 12 series that's just been launched in SA.
Each of the three high-performance gadgets in the series has stellar photographic capabilities. Let's take a closer look:
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
There's a good reason Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G “the photography king”: its rear triple camera system comprises a 200MP main camera coupled with 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Oh, and did we mention there's a 16MP front camera too?
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's camera set-up offers optical image stabilisation and a range of shooting modes, including a night mode, making it ideal for those who want to document life’s moments in vivid detail, shoot crisp photos and record TikTok videos like a pro.
Under the hood, power is provided by a MediaTek 1080 processor with 5G, 256GB of internal storage space and 8GB of RAM.
It features a large 5,000mAh battery which, depending on what the device is being used for, should last for two days before needing to be charged. And, when you do need to charge it, the battery takes a mere 20 minutes to go from empty to 100% full thanks to the 120W Hypercharge fast charger.
Best of all, it's reasonable priced at only R11,999*.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is available in a choice of Sky Blue and Midnight Black from Vodacom.
Redmi Note 12 Pro
The Redmi Note 12 Pro's rear camera set-up allows you to shoot incredible photos and videos in high resolution with crisp details in every scenario, even in dim light. It comprises a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro camera, allowing you to capture even the finest details up close, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera so you can get the full picture with 120° field of view.
What’s more, Redmi Note 12 Pro has an impressive 16MP front camera, which means clear and natural-looking selfies are always guaranteed.
This device has 6.67″ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and has a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with a 67W charger.
Available in a choice of Glacier Blue and Graphite Grey, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is priced at R7,499*. It's available from Vodacom.
Redmi Note 12
Like the other gadgets in this new series, the Redmi Note 12 will impress with its camera set up — and its affordable price tag of only R5,499*.
It has a triple rear camera comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro, plus a 13MP selfie camera on the front.
In terms of performance, this little gem is powered by the latest Snapdragon 685 processor and has 128GP of internal storage space and up to 8GB of RAM. This means you can install more of your favourite apps and save more photos and videos without worrying about running out of space.
It's also equipped with one of the best displays in its category — a 6.67” AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate — and packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Plus, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to make unlocking it a secure and simple affair.
The Redmi Note 12 is available in a choice of Ice Blue and Onyx Grey from Vodacom.
This article was sponsored by Xiaomi.
*Prices are recommended retail prices.