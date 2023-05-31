Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series impresses with its camera set-ups — and prices

At night, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G’s main camera shines with a 7P lens that’s stronger than its predecessor, promising a 159% improvement when shooting in lowlight environments. This lens features an ALD anti-reflective coating to facilitate better image performance in complex lighting conditions.

It’s also the first device in any Redmi Note series to be equipped with OIS, a mechanical image stabilisation technology that minimises the effects of camera shake or vibration, enabling you to get clear, stable shots. Add to this cutting-edge software such as AI algorithms that enhance image quality and processing speed, and its clear why Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G “the photography king”.

There’s also a Film Camera feature that you can use to add a fun, vintage vibe to photos, and Xiaomi ProCut, a tool that automatically identifies the main characters in your shot and can crop the image into five separate photos, giving you more options for telling your stories on social media.

Hyper-fast charging

Not only is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, but thanks to its 120W Hypercharge charger, you can power it to 100% in a mere 19 minutes.

This means you no longer have to worry about charging your phone on a schedule, or trying to make sure it’s charged before load-shedding strikes, since you can plug it in and charge it to almost full while taking a shower or drinking a cup of coffee.

What’s more, the device’s Xiaomi Surge P1 chip set helps to enhance battery health and overall battery efficiency.

Impressive performance and display

Powered by a high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G delivers an all-round brilliant performance whether you’re working, creating content, streaming videos or gaming.

In another first for the Redmi Note series, this device’s 6.67-inch FHD+ Flow AMOLED display is made from advanced flexible materials, which has allowed the bezels framing the screen to be slimmed down, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, offers enhanced colour performance and brightness, and supports Dolby Vision.

Priced at R11,999*, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is available in a choice of Sky Blue and Midnight Black from Vodacom.