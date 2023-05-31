Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series impresses with its camera set-ups — and prices
With cutting-edge photography features, rapid charging and optimal performance, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series sets new standards in smartphone affordability and quality
Xiaomi has launched its eagerly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series in SA. The line-up includes a trio of devices — the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 — that offer you optimised performance and incredible photographic capabilities at affordable prices.
These new smartphones build upon the success of the Redmi Note 11 series. In addition to impressive camera systems, they boast upgrades and enhancements when it comes to battery life, charging speed, design and more.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the highlights of the smartphones in the series:
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
This sleek device not only features the most powerful camera system within the Redmi Note 12 series, but redefines smartphone photography with its best-in-class 200MP main camera.
Unlimited photo and video possibilities
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G’s rear camera set-up pairs its standout 200MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera, enabling you to capture every hidden detail in a scene in ultra-high resolution. There’s also a 16MP camera on the front for snapping sensational selfies.
At night, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G’s main camera shines with a 7P lens that’s stronger than its predecessor, promising a 159% improvement when shooting in lowlight environments. This lens features an ALD anti-reflective coating to facilitate better image performance in complex lighting conditions.
It’s also the first device in any Redmi Note series to be equipped with OIS, a mechanical image stabilisation technology that minimises the effects of camera shake or vibration, enabling you to get clear, stable shots. Add to this cutting-edge software such as AI algorithms that enhance image quality and processing speed, and its clear why Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G “the photography king”.
There’s also a Film Camera feature that you can use to add a fun, vintage vibe to photos, and Xiaomi ProCut, a tool that automatically identifies the main characters in your shot and can crop the image into five separate photos, giving you more options for telling your stories on social media.
Hyper-fast charging
Not only is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, but thanks to its 120W Hypercharge charger, you can power it to 100% in a mere 19 minutes.
This means you no longer have to worry about charging your phone on a schedule, or trying to make sure it’s charged before load-shedding strikes, since you can plug it in and charge it to almost full while taking a shower or drinking a cup of coffee.
What’s more, the device’s Xiaomi Surge P1 chip set helps to enhance battery health and overall battery efficiency.
Impressive performance and display
Powered by a high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G delivers an all-round brilliant performance whether you’re working, creating content, streaming videos or gaming.
In another first for the Redmi Note series, this device’s 6.67-inch FHD+ Flow AMOLED display is made from advanced flexible materials, which has allowed the bezels framing the screen to be slimmed down, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, offers enhanced colour performance and brightness, and supports Dolby Vision.
Priced at R11,999*, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is available in a choice of Sky Blue and Midnight Black from Vodacom.
Redmi Note 12 Pro
Next up is the Redmi Note 12 Pro, which has a 16MP front camera for fantastic, natural-looking selfies.
Flip it over and there’s an AI-powered quad camera comprising a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. This set-up enables you to capture outstanding photos and videos in high resolution with crisp details in every scenario, even when the light is dim.
Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, this device also offers Xiaomi’s Film Camera and ProCut features to enable you to create epic content to tell your stories online. And you can enjoy shooting and editing photos and videos to post on social media for hours on end without worrying about running out of power, because the Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbo-charging capabilities.
In fact, whether you’re on social media, streaming videos or gaming, you’re sure to be impressed with the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s performance. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor and has a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure a smooth scrolling response and lag-free transitions. What’s more, it combines Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology to give you a cinematic audiovisual experience.
Priced at R7,499*, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in a choice of Glacier Blue or Graphite Grey from Vodacom.
Redmi Note 12
Last, but certainly not least, is the Redmi Note 12. Like the other two devices in the series, this smartphone has a premium look and feel and a superb camera set-up comprising a triple rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera.
The rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera; there are also a slew of useful filters and features such as Night Mode, so you’ll be able to capture all those special moments in vivid detail even when it’s dark.
Powered by a Snapdragon 685 processor and incorporating up to 8GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 allows you to multitask seamlessly and efficiently: you can easily switch between different apps and perform various tasks at the same time with no lag or delay.
To top it all off, this smartphone is equipped with one of the best displays in its category — a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus it has a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast changing, so you can enjoy using it without having to stress about constantly powering it up.
Priced at R5,499*, the Redmi Note 12 is available in a choice of Ice Blue and Onyx Grey from Vodacom.
This article was sponsored by Xiaomi.
*Prices are recommended retail prices.