WATCH | Will you be buying the R67,000 new Apple headset?

06 June 2023 - 10:45 By Reuters

Apple barged into Meta's metaverse party on Monday, unveiling an augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro in its riskiest and biggest bet since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago.

Vision Pro will start at $3,499 (R67,000), more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices that currently dominate the nascent AR/VR market, Apple said at its annual developer conference.

Apple's headset will be available early next year in the US with more countries coming later in 2024, the company said.

In its most visually striking difference from Meta's headsets, the device also has an exterior display that shows the user's eyes to people in the outside world.

“I think the expectations were met and exceeded,” said tech analyst Carolina Milanesi. “If you just listened to the crowd reaction, there was a lot of excitement.”

