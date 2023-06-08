12 reasons your next smartphone should be from Redmi's Note 12 series

Xiaomi has established itself as a key player in the ever-evolving smartphone market by offering devices packed full of incredible features at prices that don’t break the bank — and the new Redmi Note 12 series is no exception.

Here are 12 reasons why you should pick your next smartphone from this impressive series, which includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12:

1. Cutting-edge performance

The Redmi Note 12 series delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming and app usage. Each device comes equipped with a powerful MediaTek or Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood, plus ample RAM. So whether you're browsing the web, editing photos or running data-heavy and demanding applications, these smartphones offer the necessary horsepower to handle it all.

2. Stunning displays

It doesn’t matter if you're watching a movie, playing a video game or scrolling through social media, the Redmi Note 12 series offers a highly impressive visual experience, with screen sizes ranging from 6.5″ to 6.8″.

Featuring FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions and AMOLED or IPS LCD panels, the displays of these devices offer crisp, sharp visuals, accurate and vibrant colour reproduction and excellent contrast levels.

3. Redefining smartphone photography

The cameras on the Redmi Note 12 series are what really set these devices apart from their competitors.