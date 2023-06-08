12 reasons your next smartphone should be from Redmi's Note 12 series
The impressive devices in the new Redmi Note 12 series live up to Xiaomi's reputation for offering feature-packed smartphones at affordable prices
Xiaomi has established itself as a key player in the ever-evolving smartphone market by offering devices packed full of incredible features at prices that don’t break the bank — and the new Redmi Note 12 series is no exception.
Here are 12 reasons why you should pick your next smartphone from this impressive series, which includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12:
1. Cutting-edge performance
The Redmi Note 12 series delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming and app usage. Each device comes equipped with a powerful MediaTek or Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood, plus ample RAM. So whether you're browsing the web, editing photos or running data-heavy and demanding applications, these smartphones offer the necessary horsepower to handle it all.
2. Stunning displays
It doesn’t matter if you're watching a movie, playing a video game or scrolling through social media, the Redmi Note 12 series offers a highly impressive visual experience, with screen sizes ranging from 6.5″ to 6.8″.
Featuring FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions and AMOLED or IPS LCD panels, the displays of these devices offer crisp, sharp visuals, accurate and vibrant colour reproduction and excellent contrast levels.
3. Redefining smartphone photography
The cameras on the Redmi Note 12 series are what really set these devices apart from their competitors.
You can capture stunning photos and videos through their advanced camera systems that feature a versatile array of lenses, including wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, macro and depth sensors. These enable you to explore your creativity and capture every moment with precision.
In addition, features like AI scene detection, night mode and advanced image processing algorithms ensure excellent results in various lighting conditions.
This table highlights the camera set-ups of the devices in the Redmi Note 12 series at a glance:
Redmi Note 12
|Redmi Note 12 Pro
|Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
Rear camera set-up:
Rear camera set-up:
• 108MP main camera
• 8MP ultra-wide camera
• 2MP macro camera
• 2MP depth camera
|Rear camera set-up:
• 200MP main camera
• 8MP ultra-wide camera
• 2MP macro camera
13MP front camera
|16MP front camera
|16MP front camera
4. Battery longevity
Wave goodbye to frequent charging: all three devices in the Redmi Note 12 series are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery of standout quality that offers more capacity than many of the industry’s top flagship devices. This means it'll easily last throughout the day, even with heavy usage.
In addition, fast charging, ranging from 33W to 120W, ensures you'll spend less time connected to a power source and more time using your device. The charging speed of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is particularly impressive: you can power it to 100% in under 20 minutes.
5. Ample storage options
The devices in Redmi Note 12 series offer generous internal storage capacities, ranging from 128GB to 256GB, which means you can store all your photos, videos, apps and files without worrying about running out of space. You can also expand their storage capacities further with the help of a microSD card.
6. Premium design
With its sleek and premium design, the Redmi Note 12 series oozes sophistication. These devices feature slim profiles, bezel-less displays and sturdy construction, making them comfortable to hold and visually appealing. Moreover, they come in a range of colours, including shades of grey, blue and black, depending on the model.
7. Enhanced security
Another area where the smartphones in the Redmi Note 12 series stands out is through their enhanced security features, which ensure only the intended user has access to the personal information stored on them.
The devices feature advanced biometric authentication options including a convenient fingerprint sensor or the cutting-edge technology of facial recognition.
8. Customisable user interfaces
Through MIUI, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series offers highly customisable user interfaces. From themes and icon packs to gesture controls and system-wide dark mode, the range boasts an assortment of customisation options so you can personalise your smartphone to make it uniquely yours.
9. 5G connectivity
The top of the range Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G supports 5G connectivity, enabling faster internet speeds and improved network performance to enhance your overall mobile experience.
10. Impressive audio capabilities
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series devices offer impressive audio quality, whether through the built-in speakers or headphone output. In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a Dolby Vision and incorporates Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, to bring a first-class immersive sound experience to users, while they are listening to music, consuming media, or playing video games.
11. Value for money
Xiaomi devices are known for being crammed with features, offering top-of-the-line specifications at a highly competitive price point. The Redmi Note 12 series lives up to this reputation. Available from Vodacom, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced at R11,999*, the Redmi Note 12 Pro at R7,499* and the Redmi Note 12 at R5,499*.
12. Wide availability
Xiaomi is renowned for its widespread availability in many regions around the world. This means you're likely to find the Redmi Note 12 series all over, making them easy to purchase and, importantly, easy to fix should they get damaged.
For more information on the devices in the Redmi Note 12 series, visit the Xiaomi website.
This article was sponsored by Xiaomi.
*Prices are recommended retail prices.