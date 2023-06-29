Sci-Tech

WATCH | Robotic fish collects DNA samples from the ocean

29 June 2023 - 10:00 By Reuters

It looks like a fish, it moves like a fish, but it is actually an autonomous robot. Designed by mechanical engineering students at ETH Zurich, ‘Belle’ uses AI to navigate its location while taking isolated e-DNA samples and high-resolution videos underwater.

