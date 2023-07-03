Sci-Tech

Australian firm sues Twitter for not paying bills

03 July 2023 - 08:45 By Renju Jose
Social media platform Twitter, bought by Elon Musk last year, faces lawsuits for non-payment of invoices in four countries. FIle photo.
Social media platform Twitter, bought by Elon Musk last year, faces lawsuits for non-payment of invoices in four countries. FIle photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

An Australian project management firm has filed a lawsuit against Twitter in a US court seeking cumulative payments of about A$1-million (R12.5m) over alleged non-payment of bills for work done in four countries, court filings show.

Sydney-based private company Facilitate Corp on June 29 filed the suit in the US district court for the northern district of California claiming breach of contract over Twitter's failure to pay its invoices.

The Australian firm's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44-billion (R829.69bn) last year.

Facilitate said from 2022 through early 2023, it installed sensors in Twitter's offices in London and Dublin, completed an office fit-out in Singapore, and cleared an office in Sydney.

For those works, Twitter owed the company about £203,000 (R4.8m), S$546,600 (R7.6m) and A$61,300 (R767,250), respectively, Facilitate said.

Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. Reuters could not immediately reach Twitter's Australia office.

Facilitate said it was seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, legal costs and interest at the maximum legal rate.

In May, a former public relations firm filed a suit in a New York court saying Twitter had not paid its bills, while early this year US-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A sued it, seeking about $1.9-million (R35.8m) for what it said were unpaid bills after it advised Twitter on its acquisition by Musk.

Britain's Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, in January began court proceedings over alleged unpaid rent on Twitter's London headquarters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Twitter limits number of tweets users can see each day

The move follows other restrictions put in place earlier this week, when Twitter stopped users without accounts from viewing tweets and profiles
Science
21 hours ago

Twitter's new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform

Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk's ownership, ...
News
4 days ago

India, Turkey, Nigeria threatened to shut down Twitter, founder says

Twitter was threatened with shut down in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’