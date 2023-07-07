E-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new audio recording feature to boost safety measures for trips.
Bolt said the feature is a solution in situations where riders or drivers may feel unsafe during the trip.
“This feature lets drivers and passengers record audio via the app during a ride, discouraging inappropriate behaviour, enhancing safety, and assisting us and the local authorities in resolving potential disputes,” said Bolt.
The feature is available in South Africa and Nigeria, and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it.
“Riders and drivers will be notified once audio trip recording is available in their country. Users can find the feature in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit and use it if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
“In-app audio recording can only be activated during a Bolt ride. Bolt can only access files users have shared with customer Support as a part of an incident report,” said the e-hailing platform.
Bolt introduces new audio recording feature for safety — here's how it works
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
E-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new audio recording feature to boost safety measures for trips.
Bolt said the feature is a solution in situations where riders or drivers may feel unsafe during the trip.
“This feature lets drivers and passengers record audio via the app during a ride, discouraging inappropriate behaviour, enhancing safety, and assisting us and the local authorities in resolving potential disputes,” said Bolt.
The feature is available in South Africa and Nigeria, and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it.
“Riders and drivers will be notified once audio trip recording is available in their country. Users can find the feature in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit and use it if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
“In-app audio recording can only be activated during a Bolt ride. Bolt can only access files users have shared with customer Support as a part of an incident report,” said the e-hailing platform.
Limpopo police arrest two after mob attack on alleged Bolt robbers
The feature comes amid reports of bogus drivers allegedly beating and robbing clients.
In February, four men were stripped naked and assaulted in Polokwane, Limpopo, by community members after allegations they were renowned for robbing riders while posing as drivers for the e-hailing service provider. They were alleged to have used stolen company profiles.
A video showing the four naked men went viral on social media and police launched an investigation.
One of the victims died of his injuries soon after he was admitted to hospital. A second victim died after four days in hospital, while a third died after nine days.
How audio trip recording works
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Soweto e-hailing drivers blame government for recent arson attacks
POLL | Are taxi operators bullying Uber drivers?
‘Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing’: Former ‘Isibaya’ actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi hits back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos