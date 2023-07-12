Sci-Tech

WATCH | Earth is now in the Anthropocene age: scientists

12 July 2023 - 10:00 By Reuters

Sediment deposited at Crawford Lake in Canada's Ontario province provides unmistakable evidence that Earth entered a new human-driven geological chapter, the Anthropocene epoch, some seven decades ago, a team of scientists said.

What does the term Anthropocene Epoch mean?

The Anthropocene Epoch is an unofficial unit of geologic time, used to describe the most recent period in Earth's history when human activity started to have a significant impact on the planet's climate and ecosystems.

 

  WATCH | Earth is now in the Anthropocene age: scientists
