Sci-Tech

WATCH | Generation AI: no laughing matter

13 July 2023 - 10:00 By Reuters

From why Sarah Silverman is suing Meta and OpenAI to how robots promise not to overthrow their human masters, we round up the week's big stories from the AI revolution.

