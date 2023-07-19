Sci-Tech

WATCH | Egyptian company creates lightweight exoskeleton

19 July 2023 - 10:56 By Reuters

Egyptian entrepreneur and neuro-rehabilitation specialist Mina Ashraf has created an exoskeleton that is lightweight and helps patients with paralysis move again.

He hopes to offer his device in Egypt and other developing countries at a more affordable price.

