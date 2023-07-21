Sci-Tech

WATCH | Trapped whale sharks rescued by divers off Indonesia

21 July 2023 - 09:12 By Reuters

Divers rescued five whale sharks in the ocean waters off Indonesia after they were found trapped in fishing nets.

