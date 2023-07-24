Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say ‘X’ logo is here

The original Twitter logo was designed in 2012 by a team of three.
“The logo was designed to be simple, balanced and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase "'e',” tweeted Martin Grasser, one of the designers.
Weeks before completing his Twitter acquisition last year Musk had said that buying the company would speed up his ambition to create an “everything app” called “X” by three to five years.
Musk bought back x.com from PayPal in 2017, saying it had “sentimental value”. He had co-founded x.com as an online bank in 1999 which later transformed into PayPal.
While Twitter's official page on the platform has been renamed “X”, the domain x.com is not active.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.
Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBC Universal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over while the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.
Since the takeover of Twitter, the company has faced tumultuous times with layoffs, a sharp drop in advertisers and the meteoric rise of Threads, Meta's response to Twitter.
Reuters
