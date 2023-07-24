Sci-Tech

Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say ‘X’ logo is here

24 July 2023 - 11:45 By Supantha Mukherjee and Bharat Govind Gautam
Twitter's new logo is seen projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California.
Twitter's new logo is seen projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white “X” on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

“X is here. Let's do this,” tweeted Yaccarino, who also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.

Both Yaccarino's and Musk's Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

#GoodbyeTwitter was trending on the platform with reference to the old logo as several users criticised the new one.

Musk said in a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers on whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the “interim X logo” and tweeted that “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”. In response to a tweet asking what tweets will be called under “X”, Musk replied “x's”.

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the ...
News
1 day ago

The original Twitter logo was designed in 2012 by a team of three.

“The logo was designed to be simple, balanced and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase "'e',” tweeted Martin Grasser, one of the designers.

Weeks before completing his Twitter acquisition last year Musk had said that buying the company would speed up his ambition to create an “everything app” called “X” by three to five years.

Musk bought back x.com from PayPal in 2017, saying it had “sentimental value”. He had co-founded x.com as an online bank in 1999 which later transformed into PayPal.

While Twitter's official page on the platform has been renamed “X”, the domain x.com is not active.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBC Universal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over while the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

Since the takeover of Twitter, the company has faced tumultuous times with layoffs, a sharp drop in advertisers and the meteoric rise of Threads, Meta's response to Twitter.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Twitter owes ex-employees $500m in severance, lawsuit claims

Twitter was hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing it of refusing to pay at least $500m (R9bn) in promised severance to thousands of employees laid ...
News
1 week ago

'Welcome to Threads': Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg launches 'Twitter Killer' app

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the app, along with a fire emoji. He said the app logged 5-million ...
News
2 weeks ago

Twitter says users must be verified to access 'improved' TweetDeck

Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their account, while organisations pay $1,000 per month.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Witnesses in Zandile Gumede trial 'too scared to testify' after shots fired at ... South Africa
  2. Dismissal of ‘ill’ Sars employee who took part in EFF march was fair, court ... South Africa
  3. Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say ‘X’ logo is here Sci-Tech
  4. eThekwini demolishes illegal tavern fuelling crime in CBD South Africa
  5. Lauren Dickason trial: How Pretoria doctor Googled lethal overdose drugs for ... World

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised