Google plans to train 20,000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills and provide a grant of 1.2bn naira (about R30.5m) to help the government create one million digital jobs in the country, its Africa executives said on Tuesday.
Nigeria plans to create digital jobs for its teeming youth population, vice-president Kashim Shettima told Google Africa executives during a meeting in Abuja. Shettima did not provide a timeline for creating the jobs.
Google Africa executives said a grant from its philanthropic arm in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa will facilitate the programme.
Shettima said Google's initiative aligned with the government's commitment to increase youth participation in the digital economy. The government is also working with the country's banks on the project, Shettima said.
Google director for West Africa Olumide Balogun said the company would commit funds and provide digital skills to women and young people in Nigeria and enable start-ups to grow, which will create jobs.
Google is committed to investing in digital infrastructure across Africa, Charles Murito, Google Africa's director of government relations and public policy, said during the meeting, adding that digital transformation can be a job enabler.
Reuters
Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills
Image: 123RF/videoflow
