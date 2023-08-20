Sci-Tech

UPDATE | Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon

20 August 2023 - 15:53 By Guy Faulconbridge
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 during its flight to the moon shows the mission emblem and the bucket of the lunar manipulator complex, August 15 2023.
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 during its flight to the moon shows the mission emblem and the bucket of the lunar manipulator complex, August 15 2023.
Image: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon after a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.

Russia’s state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft at 11.57am GMT on Saturday after a problem as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit. A soft landing had been planned for Monday.

“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roskosmos said in a statement.

It said a special interdepartmental commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft, whose mission had raised hopes in Moscow that Russia was returning to the big power moon race.

The failure underscored the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth — Sputnik 1, in 1957 — and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

WATCH | Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

A European-built orbital satellite was launched to space on Saturday from Florida on a mission to shed new light on the mysterious cosmic phenomena ...
News
1 month ago

It also comes as Russia’s $2-trillion (R38-trillion) economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades: the pressure of Western sanctions and fighting the biggest land war in Europe since World War 2.

Though moon missions are fiendishly difficult, and many US and Soviet attempts have failed, Russia had not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Communist leader Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin.

Russian state television put news of the loss of Luna-25 at number eight in its line up at noon and gave it just 26 seconds of coverage, after news about fires on Tenerife and a four minute item about a professional holiday for Russian pilots and crews.

FAILED MOONSHOT

Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the US which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

As news of the Luna-25 failure broke, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Chandrayaan-3 was set to land on August 23.

Russian officials had hoped that the Luna-25 mission would show Russia can compete with the superpowers in space despite its post-Soviet decline and the vast cost of the Ukraine war.

“The flight control system was a vulnerable area, which had to go through many fixes,” said Anatoly Zak, the creator and publisher of www.RussianSpaceWeb.com which tracks Russian space programmes.

WATCH | SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula

SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula.
News
3 months ago

Zak said Russia had also gone for the much more ambitious moon landing before undertaking a simpler orbital mission — the usual practice for the Soviet Union, the US, China and India.

While Luna-25 went beyond the earth’s orbit — unlike the failed 2011 Fobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars — the crash could impact Russia’s moon programme, which envisages several more missions over coming years including a possible joint effort with China.

Russian scientists have repeatedly complained that the space programme has been weakened by poor managers who are keen for unrealistic vanity space projects, corruption and a decline in the rigour of Russia’s post-Soviet scientific education system.

“It is so sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus,” said Mikhail Marov, a leading Soviet physicist and astronomer.

Marov, 90, was hospitalised in Moscow after news of the failure of Luna-25 was announced, though details of what he was ill with were not available.

Marov told the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper that he hoped the reasons behind the crash would be discussed and examined rigorously.

“This was perhaps the last hope for me to see a revival of our lunar programme,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Toyota eyes lunar rover powered by regenerative fuel cell tech

Toyota plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, executives said on Friday, raising the prospect of eventually ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Senators want US government to release UFO records

In the next few days, the US Senate is expected to consider a bipartisan measure that would compel the government to publicly release records ...
News
1 month ago

Scientists document how space travel messes with the human brain

Study shows astronauts who travelled on missions lasting at least six months experienced significant expansion of the cerebral ventricles
Science
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. UPDATE | Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon Sci-Tech
  2. Neighbours save Durban toddler found floating in pool South Africa
  3. Farmer faces fraud charges for 'tampering with electricity meters' South Africa
  4. 'Victory is certain': Mnangagwa promises growth in Zimbabwe at final election ... Africa
  5. Russia's moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff