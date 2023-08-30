Sci-Tech

WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones

30 August 2023 - 10:41 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

These sniffer dogs are trained to unearth bones at ancient excavation sites in Germany. The canines undergo two years of training run by nonprofit organisation Archaeo Dogs and have a hit ratio of over 90%.

READ MORE:

World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA’s Cape south coast

Just over two decades ago, as the new millennium began, it seemed that tracks left by our ancient human ancestors dating back more than about 50,000 ...
Ideas
3 months ago

Buried treasure: Young SA scientists rock the world

Tanya Farber speaks to two groundbreaking South African scientists who are investigating our ancestors and the ancient history of the world we ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

How Africa’s oldest human burial was found and what it says about our ancestors

The 78,000-year-old burial of a child suggests African people treated their dead differently to Eurasians
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Dutch-era skeletons turn up as developer unearths burial site

Major archaeological find as work starts on Simon's Town flats. A property developer marketing secure living is in the spotlight for disturbing the ...
News
4 years ago

Mystery items point to what could be one of the most important shipwreck finds in SA

They don't look like much to the naked eye: a 10cm piece of copper wire, about the size of an earthworm; a chunk of barnacled iron; and several rusty ...
News
4 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nigerian police raid gay wedding, arrest 67 people Africa
  2. Fault on King Shaka International Airport fuel system could delay flights South Africa
  3. WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones Sci-Tech
  4. Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing World
  5. Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023