These sniffer dogs are trained to unearth bones at ancient excavation sites in Germany. The canines undergo two years of training run by nonprofit organisation Archaeo Dogs and have a hit ratio of over 90%.
WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones
