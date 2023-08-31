Sci-Tech

WATCH | Archeologists find 'mystery' ducts in Jerusalem

31 August 2023 - 12:41 By Reuters
Remnants of an ancient channel network of hewn-rock ducts which the Israel Antiquities Authority says were in use around 2,800 years ago have baffled archaeologists who cannot ascertain their purpose given the lack of comparable biblical finds or obvious links to an ancient Jewish temple and palace that once stood nearby, in Jerusalem, August 30, 2023
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An almost three millennia-old network of hewn-rock ducts unearthed in Jerusalem has baffled archeologists, given the lack of comparable biblical finds, or obvious links to an ancient Jewish temple and palace that once stood nearby.

