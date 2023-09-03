Sci-Tech

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

03 September 2023 - 10:16 By Arpan Chaturvedi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jonay Ravelo and his horse Nivaria observe the super moon known as the Blue Moon, from a mountain in Mogan, in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 31 2023.
Jonay Ravelo and his horse Nivaria observe the super moon known as the Blue Moon, from a mountain in Mogan, in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 31 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Borja Suarez

India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south poll, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said.

The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was “set into Sleep mode” but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday.

“Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!” ISRO said. “Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador.”

By landing on the moon, India joined the US, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reaching the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia's Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3's soft, textbook touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world's most populous country. The media hailed the landing as India's greatest scientific feat.

Pragyan travelled over 100m, confirming the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon, ISRO said.

Now India is hoping for the success of a probe launched on Saturday to study the sun, observing solar winds that can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.

“The satellite is healthy” and in earth orbit, ISRO said on Sunday, as it prepares for its 1.5 million-km journey.

Reuters

READ MORE:

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

Following quickly on the success of India's moon landing, the country's space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first such ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world

A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world. The moon is considered a ‘supermoon’ when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
News
3 days ago

Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India

An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed as truck 'ploughs into crash scene' in ... South Africa
  2. France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says World
  3. WATCH | North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill World
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis World

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...