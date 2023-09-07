Sci-Tech

WATCH | Meet 'PIBOT,' the robot who can fly planes

07 September 2023 - 10:56 By Reuters
South Korean researchers have developed an advanced humanoid pilot robot called ‘PIBOT,’ which can understand flight manuals and operate the full process of flight using artificial intelligence.

