X doesn't mark the spot for some brands: former exec
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
X's new content moderation policy makes it challenging to convince brands that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform is safe for ads, according to the company's former head of brand safety and ad quality.
The company announced in April its “Freedom of Speech, Not Reach” policy, under which it began to limit the visibility of some tweets that violated its policies rather than removing the content from the site, as was done previously.
In his first interview after resigning from the company in June, when it was called Twitter, AJ Brown said helping advertisers understand the shift in policy was tough.
“Helping people wrap their minds around the concept that violating a policy would no longer result in the removal of whatever was violating the policy was a difficult message to communicate to people,” he said.
Musk, who in May tapped NBCUniversal's star ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino to become CEO, said on Monday that US ad revenue had declined by 60% and blamed critics for the slump.
Brown worked at Twitter for more than six years and built the team tasked with preventing ads from appearing next to unsuitable content.
He recently became COO of the Brand Safety Institute (BSI), an advertising industry organisation that provides certification and training for people working in brand-safety roles at tech platforms such as TikTok, ad agencies including WPP's GroupM and major publicly traded companies such as Kroger and Comcast's NBCUniversal.
Brown said one of his goals was to help the institute be an impartial forum where brand-safety professionals from different parts of the advertising business — from brands buying ads to companies selling ad space — can learn from each other.
“I didn't always have access to other people who were doing [brand-safety] work,” he said of his time at Twitter. “I was excited that BSI was building a community.”
Brown will bring with him experience from a tumultuous transition for the social media company under Musk.
Before acquiring Twitter, Musk had criticised the platform for limiting free speech by removing certain content and having a politically liberal bias. After the acquisition, many advertisers pulled back spending, fearful of appearing next to harmful posts.
For advertisers who had already paused spending on Twitter, the moderation policy change added to the questions they had for Twitter in considering whether to resume spending, Brown added.
He resigned, he said, after disagreeing with Musk's decision to reverse a move by Twitter's teams to limit the reach of a documentary on the platform due to misgendering, which refers to using pronouns other than the one a person identifies with.
Still, Brown said he felt supported in his brand-safety work by Musk and Ella Irwin, Twitter's then-head of trust and safety, who resigned days before Brown.
“I never felt like the work was being underinvested in while I was there,” he said.
His work at Twitter included partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science, ad tech firms that provide third-party verification for advertisers to help ensure ads are displayed in appropriate places, as well as tools for brands to prevent ads from appearing next to posts that contain certain keywords.
“AJ was a great part of the team and helped establish the vision for many of the brand-safety capabilities X has built this year,” the company said.
On Monday, Musk said X's declining ad revenue was primarily due to pressure from the US's Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League ... oh, the irony!” Musk posted on X.
Elon Musk borrowed $1bn from SpaceX in same month as Twitter deal
The ADL previously noted an increase in anti-Semitic content on the platform and a decrease in the moderation of anti-Semitic posts since Musk took over.
In an interview on Wednesday, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Musk's threats were a “distraction” and the organisation would continue its work against anti-Semitism.
Musk's latest salvo comes after X sued the UK's Center for Countering Digital Hate in July after the group published a critical report about the platform's content moderation.
X, which has said 99% of content views are of “healthy” posts, has a long road to rebuilding trust with advertisers due to Musk's antics, said an ad buyer at a major ad agency that has represented top consumer brands.
“I don't believe any of what they say any more,” the buyer said, adding that spending by the firm's clients on X has declined.
Reuters
