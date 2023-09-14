Sci-Tech

WATCH | Scientists collect lava samples from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

14 September 2023 - 09:49 By Reuters
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted for the third time this year, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey reported.

During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.

