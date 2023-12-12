Sci-Tech

Netflix back up for most users as technical issues causing outage resolved

12 December 2023 - 08:30 By Reuters
Netflix, in an emailed statement, had said that it was facing "unexpected technical issues" for some members.
Netflix, in an emailed statement, had said that it was facing "unexpected technical issues" for some members.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Netflix was back up for most users, after the streaming giant said it had resolved the "technical issues" that had caused an outage for thousands of users in the US on Monday. Netflix was down for thousands of users earlier in the evening, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed about 984 reports of outages as of 20:00 ET, down from nearly 17,000 reports at 18:41 ET.

Netflix, in an emailed statement, had said that it was facing "unexpected technical issues" for some members.

 

