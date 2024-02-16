Sci-Tech

WATCH | New dating app requires you to have a good financial rating to join

16 February 2024 - 10:02 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
A new dating app called Score was released in the US on Wednesday and requires you to have a good credit score to join.

If your credit score is under 675, which is rated as “good”, you cannot join.

  • Poor: 300—579
  • Fair: 580—669
  • Good: 670 — 739
  • Very good: 740—799
  • Exceptional: 800—850

To rub salt in the wound, if you are denied, failed applicants will be sent learning resources to help improve their finances.

The app, which has started a 90-day trial, will not affect users' credit scores if they apply. Once approved and signed up, users will not be able to see each other's scores. The app will not match users based on their credit scores.

