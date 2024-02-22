Sci-Tech

Apple rolls out iMessage upgrade to withstand decryption by quantum computers

22 February 2024 - 11:28 By Christopher Bing and Raphael Satter
Apple's new protocol, known as PQ3, is a sign that US tech firms are bracing for a potential future breakthrough in quantum computing that could make methods of protecting users’ communications obsolete. File photo.
Image: STEPHEN LAM/Reuters

Apple is rolling out an upgrade to its iMessage texting platform to defend against future encryption-breaking technologies.

The new protocol, known as PQ3, is another sign that US tech firms are bracing for a potential future breakthrough in quantum computing that could make methods of protecting users’ communications obsolete.

“More than simply replacing an existing algorithm with a new one, we rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up,” an Apple blog post published on Wednesday reads.

“It will fully replace the existing protocol in all supported conversations this year.”

The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker says its encryption algorithms are state-of-the-art and it has found no evidence so far of a successful attack on them. Still, government officials and scientists are concerned the advent of quantum computers, advanced machines that tap in to the properties of subatomic particles, could suddenly and dramatically weaken those protections.

Late last year, a Reuters investigation explored how the US and China are racing to prepare for that moment, dubbed “Q-Day”, by pouring money into quantum research and investing in new encryption standards known as post-quantum cryptography.

Washington and Beijing have traded allegations of intercepting huge amounts of encrypted data in preparation for Q-Day, an approach sometimes dubbed “catch now, crack later”.

“Early planning is necessary,” US cyber watchdog Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a 2022 advisory. “Cyber threat actors could be targeting data today that would still require protection in the future.”

Apple’s blog says PQ3 uses a new and overlapping series of technical safeguards aimed at closing that window.

Michael Biercuk, founder and CEO of quantum tech company Q-CTRL, said that Apple was publicly hardening its defences was a “vote of confidence” in the idea that advanced computers could one day lay waste to existing protections.

“They are indicating they believe this is a realistic threat and are preparing actively for it,” he said. 

Reuters

