Sci-Tech

US justice department names first AI officer as new technology challenges law enforcement

22 February 2024 - 13:36 By Andrew Goudsward
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US justice department on Thursday named its first official focused on artificial intelligence. File photo.
The US justice department on Thursday named its first official focused on artificial intelligence. File photo.
Image: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

The US justice department on Thursday named its first official focused on artificial intelligence (AI) as the department grapples with the potentially transformative affects of AI on federal law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Jonathan Mayer, a professor at Princeton University who researches technology and law, will serve as chief science and technology adviser and chief AI officer, the department said.

“The justice department must keep pace with rapidly evolving scientific and technological developments to fulfil our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe and protect civil rights,” attorney-general Merrick Garland said.

Mayer will advise Garland and the department leadership on issues related to emerging technologies, including how to responsibly integrate AI into the department’s investigations and criminal prosecutions.

US officials have been wrestling with how to minimise the dangers posed by a loosely regulated and rapidly expanding technology while also seeking to exploit its potential benefits.

Apple rolls out iMessage upgrade to withstand decryption by quantum computers

Apple is rolling out an upgrade to its iMessage texting platform to defend against future encryption-breaking technologies.
News
3 hours ago

The justice department has already used AI to trace the source of opioids and other illegal drugs, analyse tips submitted to the FBI, and organise evidence collected in its probe of the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, deputy attorney-general Lisa Monaco said in a speech in Britain last week.

Monaco said the technology could help the US detect and disrupt terror plots and hostile actions from adversaries. But she said the department is also concerned about its potential to amplify existing biases, tamper with elections and create new opportunities for cyber criminals.

“Every new technology is a double-edged sword, but AI may be the sharpest blade yet,” Monaco said in the speech at Oxford University.

Mayer is set to lead a newly formed board of law enforcement and civil rights officials that will advise Garland and others at the justice department on the ethics and efficacy of AI systems. He will also seek to recruit more technological experts to the department.

Mayer served as the technology adviser to now-Vice President Kamala Harris when she was a US senator and also worked for the Federal Communications Commission.

Reuters

READ MORE

Google releases 'open' AI models after Meta

Some experts have said open-source AI was ripe for abuse, while others have championed the approach for widening the set of people who can contribute ...
News
3 hours ago

Lost in translation? Not on Paris metro during Olympics with help from AI

Paris's public transport system has provided more than 3,000 agents with artificial intelligence-supported translation devices to help hundreds of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Fake 'Biden' robocall tells New Hampshire Democrats to stay home

As New Hampshire voters prepared to cast their votes in the state's first-in-the nation primary Tuesday, a robocall is circulating in the state ...
News
4 weeks ago

UK parcel firm disables AI after poetic bot goes rogue

A parcel delivery firm in Britain has disabled the artificial intelligence function in its online chat systems after a frustrated user coaxed the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News
  5. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024