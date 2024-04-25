Sci-Tech

More than 100 pilot whales stranded in Western Australia, experts say

25 April 2024 - 07:59 By Sam McKeith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People walk near whales stranded on a beach at Toby's Inlet, Dunsborough, Australia, April 25, 2024.
People walk near whales stranded on a beach at Toby's Inlet, Dunsborough, Australia, April 25, 2024.
Image: Dunsborough and Busselton Wildlife Care/Handout via REUTERS

Marine wildlife experts were frantically trying to rescue some 140 pilot whales stranded on Thursday in the shallow waters of an estuary south of the state of Western Australia.

The whales are stranded at Toby Inlet in Geographe Bay, the Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said. The area is near the town of Dunsborough in the southwestern region popular with tourists, and about 236km (146 miles) south of state capital Perth.

“We understand there are four pods of up to 160 pilot whales in total spread across about 500 metres. Unfortunately, 26 whales that stranded on the beach have died,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

“A team of experienced staff including wildlife officers, marine scientists, veterinarians are on site or on their way.”

Based on previous standings, “these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanised as the most humane outcome,” the spokesperson said.

In July last year, more than 50 pilot whales died after stranding on a remote Western Australia beach.

Pilot whales are known for their tight-knit social bonds, so when one gets into difficulty and strands, the rest often follow, according to the University of Western Australia.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa
  4. Zuma, MK Party seek extension to file in IEC's ConCourt application Politics
  5. Fifteen years in jail for corrupt former clearing agent and customs official South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...