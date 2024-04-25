Sci-Tech

WATCH | This robot can predict a smile before it happens

25 April 2024 - 09:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Engineers at Columbia University's Creative Machines Lab have developed Emo — a robot capable of mimicking human facial expressions to ‘enhance the interactions between humans and robots.’

READ MORE:

‘People used to think AI was the terminator robots’

UCT professor and AI expert Deshen Moodley is at the forefront of developing next-generation AI systems to benefit society.
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

No muddling along when meddling like Mendel

Stand by, people, the reproduction ante is about to be upped
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Grandiose visions and arrested development: new biography considers the contradictory life of Elon Musk

A 21st-century idiot savant or simply an idiot? The 52-year-old certainly merits a probing biography
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

US workers most exposed to AI have little fear, survey shows

The most exposed US workers to tasks artificial intelligence (AI) can perform well largely don’t feel their jobs are at risk.
News
8 months ago

TOM EATON | South Africa and Neuralink would be an intriguing anachronism

If they begin testing Neuralink, South Africa should be first in line, the ANC will certainly put the AI technology through its paces
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa
  4. Zuma, MK Party seek extension to file in IEC's ConCourt application Politics
  5. Fifteen years in jail for corrupt former clearing agent and customs official South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...