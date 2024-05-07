Sci-Tech

Holocaust researchers use AI to search for unnamed victims

07 May 2024 - 09:15 By Steven Scheer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Participants carry Israel’s flag during the 36th March of the Living at the former Nazi concentration death camp Auschwitz I on May 6 2024 in Oswiecim, Poland. The International March of the Living event takes place on Yom HaShoah, where thousands of people from around the world march the three kilometres between the prisoner of war camps, Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the holocaust victims of World War 2.
Participants carry Israel’s flag during the 36th March of the Living at the former Nazi concentration death camp Auschwitz I on May 6 2024 in Oswiecim, Poland. The International March of the Living event takes place on Yom HaShoah, where thousands of people from around the world march the three kilometres between the prisoner of war camps, Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the holocaust victims of World War 2.
Image: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Researchers in Israel are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to comb through piles of records to try to identify hundreds of thousands of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust whose names are missing from official memorials.

More than 6-million Jews were murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War, a genocide commemorated across the world on Monday on Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In the build-up to those commemorations, staff at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem said they were working to step up searches for details of known and unknown victims after developing their own AI-powered software.

Over the years, volunteers have tracked down information on 4.9-million individuals by reading through statements and documents, checking film footage, cemeteries and other records.

“It's very hard for a human being to do it — just to go over everything and not miss any details,” Esther Fuxbrumer, head of software development at the centre, told Reuters.

There are huge gaps in their existing 9-million records. The Nazis “just took people, shot them, and covered them in a pit. And there was no-one left to tell about them,” Fuxbrumer said.

And then there is the mammoth task of linking individuals to dates and family members and other details, watching for duplicates and comparing accounts.

The AI system, developed over the past two years to sift through records in English, Hebrew, German, Russian and other languages, is currently undergoing tests.

“That technology works very fast, it takes a few hours to go over hundreds of testimonies and it's very exact, the results,” Fuxbrumer said.

“We saw that from each testimony we could get between six or seven names with full details that we could put automatically into our database, and around 10% of the names that we found we had already in our database, but 90% are new names that we didn't know about.”

In one case, they found information about Yehudit and Ruth Rosenbaum, two twin four-and-a-half-year-old sisters from Romania who were taken to Auschwitz. Yehudit survived. Ruth was murdered.

“And we were able to bring more information about Ruth from someone that's not her family at all, someone that met her in the camp,” said Fuxbrumer.

In the trials, staff are running tests on 400 of their 30,000 testimonies, including many three-hour-long recorded videos of survivors.

Fuxbrumer said 1,500 new names had been added, and many more were expected in the coming weeks, when the system is used on all 30,000 testimonies. The next phase of the trial will cover diaries.

“We believe that way we'll be able to bring a lot of stories about a lot of victims that were killed, little children that no-one else knew, to tell us the story about what happened to them.”

Reuters 

READ MORE:

SoftBank leads $1bn funding for UK self-driving startup Wayve

British self-driving technology startup Wayve said on Tuesday it has raised $1.05bn in a funding round led by SoftBank Group to accelerate the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

AI the new enemy of free and fair elections

As South Africa prepares for elections on May 29, security is being ramped up around crucial physical locations, while digital spaces are being left ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Africa 'systematically' kept poor: Global Citizen women ambassador Danai Gurira

Africa’s stunted development is a product of self-sabotage and lingering colonialism, Danai Gurira tells Global Citizen Now summit in New York.
News
5 days ago

Apple set for big sales decline as investors await AI in iPhones

Weak revenue and falling shares have put pressure on Apple to spruce up its flagship device after years without major upgrades
Business
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  5. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped