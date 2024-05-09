Bravery in bytes: pioneering the future of women in ICT

All in their early 20s, they are facing an industry that, without significant change, suggests their newly started careers could have a 10-year shelf life. These sobering statistics are not just numbers — they are narratives that demand a transformation of the current landscape.

Having collaborated with leading tech firms for over two decades, I've witnessed first-hand the cyclical trends of innovation and the barriers they bring. Unfortunately, the stark longevity forecast for these young women's careers in information and communication technology (ICT) echoes a historical pattern I've observed: bright beginnings often meet premature conclusions.

This insight is drawn from data from countless discussions with industry peers and observing career trajectories that diverge sharply due to systemic challenges. It justifies why the landscape transformation is necessary to sustain the talent that companies like Huawei are investing in today.

The call to cultivate leadership skills in young women and prepare them to navigate and shape the future of technology is urgent. Leadership in this context goes beyond holding positions of power; it, in fact, encompasses inspiring change, championing diversity and driving innovation.

Rising stars: from university to uncharted territories

Nqubeko Tshabalala, Tina Mtonga, Nozipho Mtsweni, Puseletso Mogapi, Saudah Harrar, Amogelang Monageng and Matshego Clara Mogaramedi are not merely graduates; they are symbols of potential and the embodiment of SA's youthful brilliance.

From the heart of Krugersdorp to the bustling streets of Pretoria, these young professionals brandish their academic credentials with pride — degrees in electrical engineering, business information technology and information systems technology from respected SA universities. They already serve in key roles at Huawei, driven by an ambition to leave a mark in the tech world.

These graduates share pearls of wisdom they'd impart to their younger selves: seize the chance to explore, stand strong against adversity, reject the constraints of stereotypes and embrace the rhythm of life's unfolding path. Their initial forays into ICT were lessons in technology and life — discovering passion in their high school classrooms, refining it through university lecture halls and fully embracing it within Huawei's innovative environment.

This narrative is more than a story of technology; it’s where bytes meet bravery, and circuits connect with courage. Their paths were not laid out; they were carved with curiosity and the audacity to dream big, often in the face of bewildered families and traditional career expectations.

Cultivating an inclusive sector

Inclusivity remains a cornerstone of industry discussions. Huawei's strategic commitment to nurturing women in ICT, highlighted by HR specialist Lindiwe Udzembwe, includes a graduate programme aimed at employment equity and equal salaries for all graduates.