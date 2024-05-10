Sci-Tech

FBI working towards nabbing Scattered Spider hackers, official says

10 May 2024 - 13:33 By Zeba Siddiqui
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The young hackers grabbed headlines last year when they broke into the systems of casino-operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, locking up the companies' systems and demanding hefty ransom payments.
The young hackers grabbed headlines last year when they broke into the systems of casino-operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, locking up the companies' systems and demanding hefty ransom payments.
Image: 123RF/welcomia/ File photo

The US FBI is working towards charging hackers from the aggressive Scattered Spider criminal gang who are largely based in the US and western countries and have breached dozens of American organisations, a senior official said.

The young hackers grabbed headlines last year when they broke into the systems of casino-operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, locking up the companies' systems and demanding hefty ransom payments. From health and telecom companies to financial services, they have hacked a range of organisations over two years, piling pressure on law enforcement agencies to thwart them.

“We are working towards charging individuals where we can with criminal conduct, in this case, largely around the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act,” Brett Leatherman, the FBI's cyber deputy assistant director, told Reuters in an interview.

The group was a rare alliance of hackers in Western countries with veteran cybercriminals from eastern Europe, he said on the sidelines of the RSA Conference in San Francisco Wednesday.

“Often we don't see that mingling of geographical hackers working together outside the confines of like hacktivism, for example,” he said.

Security researchers have tracked Scattered Spider since at least 2022 and say the group is far more aggressive than other cybercrime gangs — skilled especially at hijacking the identities of IT help desk staff to penetrate into company networks. Caesars paid around $15 million to free its systems from the hackers.

In chats with its victims the group has sometimes threatened physical violence, alarming some researchers.

There appeared to be a dip in the gang's activities in January, but they are going “pretty heavy right now,” said Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at Google's Mandiant security arm that has worked with several victims.

Near-miss Linux cyberattack puts US officials, tech industry on edge

German software developer Andres Freund was running some detailed performance tests last month when he noticed odd behaviour in a little known ...
News
1 month ago

Even befriending your Facebook hacker doesn’t work

When all attempts to regain access to her account failed, retired journalist Anna Cox opened a new account and sent her former account a friend ...
News
2 months ago

The gang has targeted over 100 organisations in two years, gaining some level of access into all of them, and was successfully phishing people on a regular basis, he said.

Given the intensity of their attacks, some experts have criticised the lack of arrests, especially since they are based in Western countries.

Leatherman said private security firms were helping the FBI gather evidence.

“This is an incredibly important group for us to continue to look at disruption opportunities for,” he said.

“We have a certain burden of proof we have to meet to conduct law enforcement operations. And we are heading in that direction as quickly as we can,” he said.

There is one known arrest. In January the FBI charged 19-year-old Noah Urban from Florida for wire fraud, who Leatherman said was with Scattered Spider.

More arrests may be coming. Some of the gang's members are juveniles, but the FBI could use state and local laws to bring them to justice, said Leatherman.

“That's historically very, very effective,” he said.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Near-miss Linux cyberattack puts US officials, tech industry on edge

German software developer Andres Freund was running some detailed performance tests last month when he noticed odd behaviour in a little known ...
News
1 month ago

More than 220 data security breaches reported in SA since January: Information Regulator

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission flags 'attempted security breach and compromise of personal information of clients and employees'
News
2 months ago

Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by Britain, US and EU

Lockbit and its affiliates have hacked some of the world’s largest organisations in recent months. The gang makes money by stealing sensitive data ...
News
2 months ago

China says it opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks

The Chinese government does not tolerate any form of cyberattacks and will not allow any country or individual to engage in such illegal activities ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  2. Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family ... South Africa
  3. George building collapse: Death toll rises to 9 as hospitalised victim dies South Africa
  4. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  5. Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues