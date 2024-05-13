Opal Sandy is the first patient in England to regain her hearing through gene therapy, a pioneering treatment that can be used to help other children who have hearing loss due to genetic conditions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | UK toddler regains hearing in gene therapy breakthrough
Opal Sandy is the first patient in England to regain her hearing through gene therapy, a pioneering treatment that can be used to help other children who have hearing loss due to genetic conditions.
Reuters
READ MORE:
FBI working towards nabbing Scattered Spider hackers, official says
Tesla’s Musk proposed launch of robotaxis in China during April visit: state media report
Holocaust researchers use AI to search for unnamed victims
EXPLAINER | How freezing embryos plays a crucial role in IVF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos