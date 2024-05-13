Sci-Tech

WATCH | UK toddler regains hearing in gene therapy breakthrough

13 May 2024 - 09:30 By Bhanvi Satija
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Opal Sandy is the first patient in England to regain her hearing through gene therapy, a pioneering treatment that can be used to help other children who have hearing loss due to genetic conditions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

FBI working towards nabbing Scattered Spider hackers, official says

The US FBI is working towards charging hackers from the aggressive Scattered Spider criminal gang who are largely based in the US and western ...
News
3 days ago

Tesla’s Musk proposed launch of robotaxis in China during April visit: state media report

Elon Musk proposed testing Tesla's advanced driver-assistance package in China by deploying it in robotaxis during his recent visit to the country, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Holocaust researchers use AI to search for unnamed victims

Researchers in Israel are turning to artificial intelligence to comb through piles of records to try to identify hundreds of thousands of Jewish ...
News
6 days ago

EXPLAINER | How freezing embryos plays a crucial role in IVF

Undermining use of frozen embryos in IVF would introduce many uncertainties, delays and possible additional expenses, according to fertility experts.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  2. From breathtaking images to bright banter — South Africans wade in on solar ... South Africa
  3. Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies a day after burying her husband South Africa
  4. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele urges George families to be patient while investigation continues South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor